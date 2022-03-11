Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 398.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $269.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.