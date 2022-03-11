Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $223.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $211.42 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

