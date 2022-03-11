Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $442.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.03. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.