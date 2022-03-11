Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $69.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

