Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $15.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11,596.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

