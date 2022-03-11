Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 512.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

