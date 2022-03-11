Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,661,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NIO by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
