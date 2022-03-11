Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.