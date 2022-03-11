Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 145,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 210,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 139,362 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 219,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

