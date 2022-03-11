Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 16,048 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 817.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

