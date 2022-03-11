Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 17,229 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

