Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 7,600 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average of $156.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

