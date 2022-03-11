Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.