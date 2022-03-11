Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $592,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

LIN opened at $283.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

