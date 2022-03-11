Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%.
LCTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,114. The company has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.
In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
