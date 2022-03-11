Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%.

LCTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,114. The company has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 313,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4,468.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 254,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

