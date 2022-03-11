Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 680 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -14.52 Lion Electric Competitors $1.16 billion $51.13 million -21.49

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 182 709 1009 20 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.55%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

