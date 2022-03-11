Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.24 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $721.44 million and $14.24 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

