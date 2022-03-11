Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $791.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $791.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,644.34 or 0.99583343 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,742,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

