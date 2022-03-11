Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0353 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $97,088.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.14 or 0.99820727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00071274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

