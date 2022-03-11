Lition (LIT) Trading 60.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $57,217.04 and approximately $76,232.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

