Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 1%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 722,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,018,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

