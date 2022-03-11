Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $138.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $143.30 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $577.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $582.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $680.30 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $714.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. Livent has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

