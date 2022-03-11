LiveRamp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,408% compared to the typical daily volume of 514 call options.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 601,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,738,000 after purchasing an additional 277,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,203 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

