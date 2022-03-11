Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 44.91 ($0.59) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

