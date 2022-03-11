Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LZRFY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.