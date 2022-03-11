Locus Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $24.62 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $24.62 million and $555,234.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

