Loki One Day Volume Hits $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.57 or 0.06611744 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00272979 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014906 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.00747268 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00068123 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007181 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00443943 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00396290 BTC.
About Loki
According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “
Loki Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.
