London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a £103 ($134.96) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.03) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($112.68) to GBX 9,300 ($121.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,130 ($119.63).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,392 ($96.86) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($81.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,298 ($108.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The company has a market capitalization of £41.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,049.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,257.22.

In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($90.83) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,982.18). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($92.85) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($111,415.09).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

