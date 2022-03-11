LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.80).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.10.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

