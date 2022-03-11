Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBPH opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.