Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given a $19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) has been given a $19.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Loop Industries stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,041. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.22. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Loop Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Loop Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

