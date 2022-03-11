Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.93 and last traded at $67.77. Approximately 28,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,155,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $17,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

