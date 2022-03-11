Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

