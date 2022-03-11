Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.