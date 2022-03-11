LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

ATR opened at $112.26 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

