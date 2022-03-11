LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,761 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after buying an additional 221,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,922. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

