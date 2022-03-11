LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.