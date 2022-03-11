LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Black Hills worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $7,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

