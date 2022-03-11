LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,899 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

IETC stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.