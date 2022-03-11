LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

