LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 295,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,479,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 481,914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 239,793 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,518,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,020,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

