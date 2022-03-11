LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 653,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 355.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 71.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

