LPL Financial LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 98.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.