LPL Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

