LPL Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

