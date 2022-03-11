LPL Financial LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $14.60 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

