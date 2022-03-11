LPL Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 178.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PBSM opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

