LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

