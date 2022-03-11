LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,143 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

