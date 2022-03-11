LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,644 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,286,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

